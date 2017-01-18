BUSHFIRE EMERGENCY

4:09PM

Crews protecting approx 60 people sheltering at Kurri Kurri TAFE. Bushfire impacting on campus. Everyone currently safe.

If fire impacts on your property, please be advised to seek shelter as the fire arrives. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Firefighters are working hard to slow the spread of the fires and are being assisted by several waterbombing aircraft.

3:29PM

EMERGENCY WARNING MCLEODS ROAD KURRI

This is the highest level of Bush Fire Alert. You may be in danger and need to take action immediately. Any delay now puts your life at risk. Seek shelter as the fire approaches.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737. If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property. ****

EMERGENCY WARNINGS in place in the Kurri Kurri/ Loxford and Heddon Greta areas.

In Weston a grass fire is burning in the area of Hart Road and moving towards Northcote Street in Kurri Kurri.

A Southerly change is due that may push fires north, which could increase fire activity. We’ve also got a fire burning out of control near Mcleod Road in Kurri Kurri. It is being pushed in a south easterly direction towards Heddon Greta. Properties are currently under threat with evacuations underway, as flames threaten homes and surrounding petrol stations, along with a power sub station. Crews are in the area of Mitchell Avenue.

Several waterbombing aircraft are assisting.

An emergency alert telephone warning is being sent to homes in the Heddon Greta and Kurri areas. Residents are advised to seek shelter as the fire arrives. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

The Hunter Expressway is closed between John Renshaw Drive and Wine Country drive due to bushfires. Please stay away.