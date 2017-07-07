Boy Has Bike Stolen in Newcastle

In a sad school holiday story, Police are investigating the theft of a bike from a young boy in Newcastle earlier this week.

The 11 year old boy and his sister had their bikes against a wall outside an ice cream shop on Darby Street around 4pm on Wednesday.

The boy stood next to his bike when noticed a man acting suspiciously nearby, before the man, believed to be in his 20s took the bike and rode it away.

Newcastle Detective Inspector, Peter Mahon has condemned the theft and says it is inexcusable.

The man is described as being of thin build, Caucasian with black hair and a moustache and was last seen wearing a cap, sunglasses and white, red and yellow coloured Nike shoes.

Meanwhile, the bike is being described as a small, green and grey coloured Giant mountain bike.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.