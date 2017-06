Police are after help to identify a man who approached a child in Lake Macquarie yesterday morning..

The 12 year old boy told police the man stopped his car in front of him outside a high school in Swansea and struck up a conversation that made the boy uncomfortable.

The man is aged in his 40’s, caucasian, short hair and a close cropped beard.

He was driving a brown or burgundy 1980’s model 4WD.