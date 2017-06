Maitland Council will meet to tonight to discuss plans to develop the Lorn riverbank and Queens Wharf at Morpeth.

The plans would place the Hunter River at the forefront of regional tourism and may go on exhibition soon for public comment.

The plans for Morpeth include a second jetty, more picnic areas and a heritage display; while Lorn could soon see an access road over the levee, exercise equipment, children’s play area and dog park as well as a central plaza to host functions.