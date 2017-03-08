Join the Novos this Sunday as they broadcast live from the Beaumont Street Carnivale.

Kicking off from 10am with music, cultural performances, markets, Megamania kids zone and so much more.

Plus you have the chance to win a tropical getaway for 2 from Hamilton to Hamilton Island.

(Prize includes: Accommodation, Flights, Buffet Breakfast)

Beaumont St Carnivale will be held on Sunday, March 12 from 10am to 5pm along Beaumont Street between Tudor and Donald Streets with an additional entertainment zone in the Gallipoli Legion Club laneway featuring big bands, swing and jazz performances.

There will be three stages with live headline acts, camel rides and cooking demonstrations.

The Greater Bank will also be running an Instagram treasure hunt worth $250!

Event Cinemas will create a touch of Hollywood with popcorn, movie tickets and special guests on the red carpet.

Multiple activation zones will be hosted by local businesses and plenty of food options will be available from Beaumont Street’s legendary restaurants and cafes.

Food trucks, market stalls and kids entertainment will complete the offerings.