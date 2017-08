Police are investigating a break in and robbery of a pizza store in Mayfield overnight.

At around 11 o’clock a man allegedly broke in through the back of the shop, threatened staff with a metal bar, and stole some cash from the till.

He’s described as Asian or Aboriginal in appearance, 170 centimetres tall and was last seen wearing a white hooded jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.