Police are looking for information to help locate a teenager missing from the Maitland area.

15-year-old, Andrew Webster was last seen on Main Road, Heddon Greta on July 19 2017.

There are serious concerns for his wellbeing due to his young age.

He is described as Caucasian, about 180cm tall with a slim build, curly brown hair and a black space earring in his left ear.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Maitland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.