Alleged Drug King Pin Arrested in Nelson Bay

One of the State’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Port Stephens.

Police arrested 42-year-old Darren Rispen in a Nelson Bay shopping centre at about 11:30am on Monday after spending nearly 3 years on the run.

Rispen was wanted after breaching bail in 2014 over drug and directing a criminal group offences.

It’s alleged Mr Rispen was involved in a Sydney drug syndicate which was responsible for importing drugs and guns into the country.

Rispen was under investigation for his role in the syndicate when they purchased a plane for their criminal activities.

A drug lab along with large quantities of drugs were found in a Sydney property back in 2014 following investigations into the gang.

Rispen was allegedly behind those drugs and was later arrested and charged with 27 offences, including drug supply and directing a criminal group.

He was granted bail on the serious charges.

However a warrant was issued for his arrest when he was a no show at Campbelltown Local Court in December 2014.

He is expected to be charged with the arrest warrant.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace police station and will appear at court on Monday.