Alarming Statistics Show Half of UON Students Sexually Harassed

A new report has revealed 55% of University of Newcastle students have been victims of sexual harassment or assault during 2015 and 2016.

The alarming statistic was found during an Australian Human Rights Commission survey of over 30,000 university students across Australia, with over 600 responses coming from Newcastle students.

The report shows over the last two years, one in five Australian university students have been the victim of sexual assault or harassment.

Locally, 30% of students surveyed said they’d been harassed on campus or at a university event, while 8% said they’d been sexually assaulted in a similar situation.

Harassment and assault rates were higher among women than men at the University of Newcastle, with the Human Rights Commission finding that across Australia, female students were three times more likely to be victims of such behaviour than their male counterparts.

An alarming 92% of Newcastle respondents said they did not seek support following incidents of harassment.

In light of the report’s findings, the University of Newcastle have committed to providing more education to their students about the importance of consent, while also ensuring their students are fully aware of available support and reporting methods.