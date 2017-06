A 97 year old Redhead man is facing domestic violence charges after allegedly pushing his wife to the ground during an argument last night.

The 80 year old woman fractured her leg and neck and suffered facial injuries during the incident — shes now in a stable condition in John Hunter Hospital.

Her husband, who uses a walking stick, has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and served with an AVO.

Hell front court next month.