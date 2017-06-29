2 horses killed, another injured in 2- car crash at Toronto

A dramatic multiple vehicle accident at Toronto created traffic chaos last night after 2 horses were killed and another one injured

The 3 horses managed to escape a property on Wangi Road when two were hit and killed at the intersection at Onslow Road.

The 83 year old male driver and his female passenger escaped with minor injuries, while the third horse was then hit further down the road.

It was later found in nearby bush land and treated, while the 38 year old driver from Arcadia Vale also escaped serious injury.

Police will now look to speak to the owner of the property to determine how the horses escaped.