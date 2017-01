12 Months in 12 Hours is NEWFM’s annual review of the year that was! Here are the segments that went to air on New Years Eve as we looked back on 2016.

Enjoy!

JANUARY – Goss and Entertainment

FEBRUARY – Goss and Entertainment

MARCH – Goss and Entertainment

APRIL – Goss and Entertainment

MAY – Goss and Entertainment

JUNE – Goss and Entertainment

JULY – Goss and Entertainment

AUGUST – Goss and Entertainment

SEPTEMBER – Goss and Entertainment

OCTOBER – Goss and Entertainment

NOVEMBER – Goss and Entertainment

DECEMBER – Goss and Entertainment